manchester, n.h. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.
Brandon Baylot of Shady Spring
Felicia Ritter of Ronceverte
Lucas Demyan of Beckley
Travis Forren of Meadow Bridge
Danna Covey of Whitesville
Eric Gill of Fayette
Mary Tincher of Lewisburg
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Southern New Hampshire University offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.