MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Mary Tincher of Lewisburg

Lucas Demyan of Beckley

Danna Covey of Whitesville

Richard Bonifacio of Mount Hope

Billie Kennedy of Beckley

Robert Bryant of Cool Ridge

Asia Wyckoff of Welch

Seth Hamrick of Summersville

Jennifer Reno of Beckley

Jonathan Vest of Beckley

Danielle Mills of Sophia

Holly Christian of Princeton

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

