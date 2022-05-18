MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
Mary Tincher of Lewisburg
Lucas Demyan of Beckley
Danna Covey of Whitesville
Richard Bonifacio of Mount Hope
Billie Kennedy of Beckley
Robert Bryant of Cool Ridge
Asia Wyckoff of Welch
Seth Hamrick of Summersville
Jennifer Reno of Beckley
Jonathan Vest of Beckley
Danielle Mills of Sophia
Holly Christian of Princeton
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.