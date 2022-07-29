Kevin Archie and Justin Stewart have been co-owners of Smokin’ Guns tattoo shop for about seven years now. The two enjoy their careers making art and building relationships with the people whom they put that art on.
“I’ve been telling people that we’ve found a way to turn the tension in high school into a job,” stated Stewart. “We just sit around and draw on people and run our mouths all day.”
Stewart does a lot of larger pieces such as the full sleeves and the large back pieces, a trait that he thinks sets his artwork apart from a lot of other tattoo shops in the area. Archie prioritizes attention to detail and being an artist first and foremost, prioritizing quality of work and the art itself over making the profit.
The quality of their work, consistency, and maintaining a comfortable yet professional environment are what the two attest their success and notability to – and why readers voted them the best tattoo shop in the region. They aim to have their clients see them as reliable while also allowing for the pieces they create to speak for themselves, according to Archie.
“A lot of people don’t give tattoos the recognition of being a profession,” stated Archie.
“But it’s raised families. I’ve raised my family from tattooing. It’s a real profession, and it’s real art.”
“It’s nice to be an artist, living in West Virginia and able to make money and make a living to support your family with your artwork. Because it’s not a thriving art mecca like New York or something around here, so making money doing your artwork is a good thing.”
The tattoo shop has continued to be a mainstay in the Beckley area, with the artists normally having appointments scheduled for months at a time. Recently, however, they began accepting walk-ins on Saturdays again, something they briefly ceased doing during the pandemic.
“We really appreciate all of the business and all the love the community has always given us, and we are just always going to try to put out the best work possible,” Archie said. “It’s definitely worth the wait, because if you think about it, tattoos are the only thing you buy in life that you take to the grave with you.”
