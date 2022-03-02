A Smithers man is in custody after a months-long search, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In the morning hours of March 1, a Fayette County deputy assigned with the U.S. Marshal's CUFFED Task Force for the Southern District gained information about the whereabouts of a known fugitive in the Bullpush area of Kanawha County. Fayette County deputies and Smithers police officers assisted in the apprehension of the fugitive.
Jerry Lee Snyder, 28, of Smithers, was apprehended on a bench warrant issued in Fayette County Circuit Court.
Fridley thanked the public for help in locating Snyder.