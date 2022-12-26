The year 2022 was a busy one for the western Fayette County city of Smithers, and progress is expected to continue in 2023, the mayor says.
“We’ve been and we continue to be aggressive in rebuilding our economy,” Mayor D. Anne Cavalier, Ed.D. — who was re-elected to her second four-year term during the year — said via a recent newsletter to city residents, business owners and visitors. “Special thanks go to all the members of Smithers leadership for their work and support and to Montgomery leadership for its valued partnership; to the small but dedicated and hardworking (group of) city employees; to the many funders and external partners who bring capital and expertise to support and further our efforts; and most of all many thanks to the residents and businesses of Smithers for whom we work.” Cavalier added a thank you to her husband for putting up with her long hours.
While dealing with a crippling flooding event in late summer that affected the city and outlying communities, the year also included positive progress on several fronts, Cavalier said.
One aim for 2023, she noted, is to “continue to advocate strongly for a complete replacement and relocation of the flood-destroyed sewer line from Mt. Olive Correctional Center to Smithers, including the relocation of the line from the creek bed, to a new location along Cannelton Hollow Road. This same line was severely damaged in the 2001 flood and will be damaged again in future flooding if not relocated. This is a huge repair/replacement/relocation cost which cannot be borne by residents and local PSD. The residents, business owners and visitors in our area deserve a clean, safe and attractive place to live, work and play.”
City officials are still in the process of working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recover from the August flood and mudslides. Smithers City Hall served as emergency management central for all agencies and volunteers for three months beginning on Aug. 15, Cavalier noted.
In March, Smithers was notified that it will benefit from a $4.688 million congressional earmark from Fiscal Year 2022 funding for an integrated trail system that will include, among others, partial funding for Smithers Oakland Riverfront Park; funding for an upgrade to city hall/GATEWAY Center (to include entire building backup generation, new roof, farmers’ market pavilion and other facets to allow the building to serve as a trailhead and emergency center); connecting area trails running through Smithers to regional trails; the purchase of 23.6 acres of currently undeveloped acreage within city limits; and construction of the Smithers Welcome Center at the eastern entry to Mammoth Preserve.
Developing projects under that funding will help signify the Smithers-Montgomery area as the western gateway to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, according to the newsletter.
Among other areas of focus will be or have been:
• AML project grant submitted for review by secretary of interior: AMLER application (Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization) of $3.5 million for new energy initiatives and job creation;
• Purchase of a dilapidated/vacant building for renovation to create new business space;
• A WV Rural Health grant was received with goal to support Wild Wonderful Healthy Smithers and Montgomery with a new coordinator position and operating costs;
• Installed the grant-funded electronic community message board in view of Rt. 60 traffic, both east- and west-bound;
• The city, along with Mountaineer Food Bank and the Oakland Church of God, hosted and distributed 100 meals monthly to Fayette County households;
• Completed demolition of Oakland School and gymnasium to make way for construction of Smithers Oakland Riverfront Park as a part of the regional integrated trails project;
• Accepted donations from Eastern Coal of two parcels of property needed to complete city ownership of all lands within the planned integrated trail system;
• Completed a storm water sewer separation DEP project in the eastern end of the city, thus completing the city’s long-term control plan;
• Continued the process of completing a streetscape DOH project to upgrade business district with new sidewalks and solar lighting;
• Partnered with New Roots Community Farm to provide healthier foods to area residents;
• The city became active with the West Virginia Municipal League and the consolidated pool insurance program for state municipalities to explore benefits for Smithers and all municipalities. Despite the continued loss of B&O taxes, which is the primary revenue source to support city services, 2022 marked the first time in five years that the city did not cut positions and/or employee hours. Of note, Smithers has successfully managed a balanced budget, despite revenue imbalance, Cavalier said. While Smithers is a Home Rule city and adopted an ordinance for the 1 percent sales tax, the revenue from this tax has not replaced lost B&O revenue, thus making a balanced budget “even more challenging.”
• The city levied a municipal fee and a user fee, as well as continued its innovative relationship with Montgomery that has led to “efficiencies and effectiveness in delivering city services while reducing associated costs.”
Trail and tourism-related projects will continue in 2023, Cavalier said, as well as other endeavors such as seeking REAP funds to address flood-damaged structures now left abandoned by owners and renters; completing upgrades to sidewalks on Michigan and Kanawha avenues to improve mobility for residents and visitors and to give the business district a facelift; an ongoing inventory and demolition of dilapidated and vacant structures inside city limits; support the continuing work of the West Virginia Land Trust to make significant progress on developing the Mammoth Preserve and partners with City of Smithers to create a welcoming entry to the preserve; upgrading storefronts and city-wide, general beautification (benches, landscaping, etc.); and working toward greater recognition and funding for the Midland Trail.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.