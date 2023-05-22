morgantown, w.va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn on Monday announced that USDA is helping rural West Virginia communities across five counties – including the town of Smithers in Fayette County – address some of their immediate needs to foster long-term economic growth and prosperity.
“The funding announced today will help these five rural West Virginia communities carry out projects to improve access to quality health care, clean and reliable water and sewer services, and affordable housing,” said Thorn. “Through the Rural Partners Network, USDA is building stronger communities and brighter futures.”
USDA is providing loans and grants to help people living in rural communities in the Rural Partners Network (RPN) access good-paying jobs, improved infrastructure, affordable housing and quality health care.
Of the $16.9 million in investments in West Virginia, the City of Smithers will receive a $17,200 grant to purchase a commercial tractor for the city’s street department. The vehicle is needed to maintain the city’s green spaces and for moving and clearing rocks, mud, and debris from public areas.
In addition to West Virginia, USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack also announced funding for 47 projects in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. Monday’s announcement includes $394 million in awards from USDA that will benefit RPN communities and support their long-term visions for strong, local economies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.