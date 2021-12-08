smithers — Toy giveaways, refreshments and music are included in the Smithers Christmas tree lighting scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
The public will be served free hot cocoa and cookies in front of the Gateway Center, where city hall is located at the former Valley Elementary School at #2 Greyhound Lane. The refreshment are contributed by the auxiliary of the Smithers Volunteer Fire Department.
“A very special visitor from the North Pole will pass out toys to young attendees thanks to donations by local citizens and businesses,” said Smithers Mayor D. Anne Cavalier, Ed. D.
In addition, holiday music will be played by volunteer deejays of the League of Riders Motorcycle Club West Virginia in Smithers.
The tree is a live spruce obtained from Willow Springs Tree Farm of Radford, Va. Planting was contributed by Steve Giannini of Giannini Construction & Excavating of Smithers after city workers drove to the farm and picked up the tree on Friday, Dec. 3.
The tree lighting event will also enable visitors to enjoy the large lighted snowflake street decorations along Michigan Avenue, known as Front Street. The new street pole lighting and a lighted garland at the entrance to Grant’s Supermarket in Smithers were made possible by a contribution by Grant’s Supermarket and Walmart community grants awarded through its Fayetteville and Quincy stores, in addition to city funds. Gary Dravenstott of Dravenstott Building, Charlton Heights, volunteered to hang the lights with his bucket truck. Mike Edelman of Edelman Construction, Smithers, donated the set-up of all electrical hookups.
City crew members contributed to putting up all the holiday decorations in Smithers, as well.