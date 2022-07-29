Small Talk Cafe was originally built just to supply the people visiting the pool at the Resort at Glade Springs with food. However, since its inception, the cafe has become quite known for its well-crafted foods, including desserts, salads, and, of course, sandwiches.
According to Jamie Henderson, executive chef at the Resort at Glade Springs, the main reason Small Talk Cafe won best burger is its new burger program, which it started several months ago. Each week, Small Talk offers a new specialty hamburger for its visitors. The chefs try to incorporate and emphasize seasonality and flavor profiles when they design these sandwiches.
“It was mainly the pool,” stated Henderson. “We sell a lot of hamburgers by the pool and we really wanted to capitalize on the pool opening this year, and we really pushed those specialty hamburgers and it’s really been helping us out.”
Such additions to the program have included Philly cheesesteak, caprese pulled pork, and fried green tomato burgers. Each one is only being offered for that week.
“One thing about them is that if you eat one, you’re going to be full,” said Henderson. “It’s a big burger, and a lot of value.”
Because Small Talk is located at the Resort at Glade Springs, they serve many golfers, hotel visitors, and people enjoying the various recreations on the resort.
Henderson explained that the foods are a big part of that, and they want the people visiting to have many different options and that they should always be as good as possible. Quality and variety reign supreme at Glade Springs, and especially at Small Talk Cafe.
“The members out here are just so supportive of Small Talk, and they’re so supportive of what I’m trying to accomplish,” stated Henderson. “I really couldn’t do it without them. They’ve really helped me grow the culinary program here at Glade Springs, and I appreciate that.”
