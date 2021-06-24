July’s First Fridays after Five in Lewisburg will have a distinctly summery vibe. Everyone’s invited to enjoy complimentary tastings, live music, giveaways, festive beverages and special offers throughout downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 2.
Activities at participating merchants, restaurants and public spaces include:
• The Thomas Taylor Band will take a step back in time to the honky tonk era of country music to present live tunes in the Green Space park next to City Hall from 5 to 8 p.m.
• The Shoe Box will welcome customers to check out running shoes and summer sandals. Kids get a free gift with the purchase of children’s shoes on First Friday.
• Join The Humble Tomato for “An Evening with Shane Meade,” an intimate acoustic solo performance that will start at 7 p.m.
• Harmony Ridge will greet summer by offering $4 glasses of Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine.
• Aggie’s and Vest will serve refreshments and feature new lines for entertaining.
• Bella’s will sweep patrons away to France Friday, serving up French wines and cheeses.
• Art and music blend beautifully in the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. The Gallery will feature the works of Quincy Gray McMichael, a local artist and farmer. Her show is titled “Reemerge/Peeling the Artichoke.” Pocahontas County native Alison Flegel Safrit’s pottery will be featured in an Art Alcove show titled “Re-emerge: On the Surface.” Both artists will be on hand to chat about their work while local band Old Ease shares musical selections.
• Edith’s store will sample OLIPOP soda, a soft drink with natural ingredients combining plant fiber prebiotics and botanicals.
• The Washington Street Pub is featuring a Spiked Arnold Palmer Friday evening.
• Cooper Gallery continues an exhibit of new work by Lynn Boggess, George Snyder, Bruce Macdonald, Marilyn Cooper and Daniel Meyer, among others. Liquid refreshments will be offered.
• Live Celtic music by Patrick O’Flaherty, plus complimentary beverages and Girl Scout cookies, will punch up a visit to Patina.
• The North House Museum invites everyone to visit, enjoy a drink, view the latest exhibits and experience the folk music of the museum’s house band, Rural Felicity.
• For those who’d like to continue their evening a little while longer, The Asylum will feature a live performance by Shawn Benfield, playing from 9 p.m. until midnight.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the Shops & Restaurants of Downtown Lewisburg. For more information, go online to visitlewisburgwv.com or call 304-645-4333.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com