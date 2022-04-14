West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 9, consisting of Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties, has recently completed 16 slide repairs and has another four designed.
With every rain, water flowing down mountainsides causes erosion. When the mountainside itself washes away, everything attached to the mountain goes with it. To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH evaluates each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term.
The 16 slide repairs completed in District 2 since July 2021 are:
(Fayette) U.S. 60 Midland Trail MP 11.87
(Fayette) CR 8 Laurel Creek Road MP 3.65
(Greenbrier) CR 48 River Road MP 1.12
(Monroe) CR 219/10 Pyne Mountain Road MP 0.85
(Monroe) WV 311 Paint Bank Road MP 0.49
(Monroe) CR 20 Crowder Road MP 6.71
(Nicholas) WV 82 Birch River Road MP 1.17
(Nicholas) WV 82 Birch River Road MP 2.00
(Summers) CR 11/2 Bal Noble Road MP 0.97
(Summers) WV 20 Hinton Road MP 13.65
(Summers) CR 18 True Road MP 5.84
(Summers) CR 13 Willowwood Road MP 1.84
(Summers) CR 3/21 Madams Creek Road MP 4.71
(Summers) CR 6 Clayton Road MP 4.72
(Summers) WV 20 Barksdale-Sandstone MP 21.40
(Summers) CR 3/6 East Woddrumtown Road MP 0.46
Slide repairs include both an on-the-ground phase, which is visible to the public, and a behind-the-scenes design phase, which – to the driver – just looks like cones on the ground. Four additional locations in District 4 have been designed and are scheduled for on-the-ground work in the next few months. Those locations are:
(Fayette) CR 25 McKendree Road MP 7.91
(Fayette) CR 85/2 Keeney’s Creek Road MP 0.03
(Greenbrier) WV 12 Alta Road MP 3.26
(Summers) PF 826 Bluestone Park Pool Road MP 0.37