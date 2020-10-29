"Sleepy Hollow" opened Thursday

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is coming to life this week in the Historic Fayette Theater’s second virtual production.
The virtual reader’s theater productions are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29; Friday, Oct. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 each evening.
Performed through the Zoom platform, the virtual production is based on the classic spooky tale by Washington Irving in a small town in upstate New York in the year 1795.
Cast members are Will Radford, Tim Runyon, Ashley McGuffin, Xander Alvarez, Savannah Peters and Gene Worthington.
All tickets are $5 and upon purchase you will be given log-on and password information. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the theater at 304-574-4655; if no one answers, please leave a message and your call will be returned.