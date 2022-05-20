CLARKSBURG — The family of a slain Charleston police officer has waited two years to see her name added to the memorial outside the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services building.
The annual fallen officer memorial ceremony has been a staple in north-central West Virginia for many years, but physical attendance at the ceremony has not been possible the last two years due to Covid-19.
The agency has held virtual events in the interim, but they pale in comparison to the emotion of their in-person counterparts.
This year's ceremony, Thursday afternoon, honored Cassie Johnson, a 28-year-old Charleston police officer who was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a parking complaint.
"[Law enforcement] is a calling from God, I believe. It takes a special type of person to enter into this profession, and you have to be able to put others first, always," Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said. "That brotherhood, that sisterhood is so strong, and I think we see that here today with the amount of law enforcement present."
The ceremony began with a welcome from the assistant director of the CJIS Division, Mike Christman. Christman has been the coordinator of the memorial event the last few years and said that this year's event holds a special place in the community.
"I think that we take for granted the positive impact that law enforcement creates across our nation's communities, and I think this ceremony highlights the sacrifice and dedication that the profession requires," Christman said.
Following the statements from Christman and Hunt, Bridgeport High student Reese Weaver performed "God Bless America" and Johnson's family was presented a folded U.S. flag. After receiving the flag, her family walked to the memorial stone to see the inscription of the officer's name.
The FBI and Clarksburg Police Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute. The shots still echoed through the mountains as Taps was played by West Virginia University student Sarah Wright.
While the last note still hung in air, the names of 130 local law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty were read by their surviving comrades. A list of 88 fallen FBI agents followed and was read by officials from the bureau.
"It's a tremendous honor just to be a part of this ceremony and to recognize the dedication and service that our profession requires," Christman said. "While Covid-19 changed the way a lot of people do business, law enforcement had to answer the call every single day. I think that's why we lost so many officers to Covid-19."
Last year saw the most officer deaths in the nation's history — 472 names of officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 from around the country are to be affixed to the national memorial in Washington, D.C., the most from a single year since the start of the memorial.
Of those 472 names, over 300 were related to Covid-19.
After the names were read, "Amazing Grace" was played on the bagpipes and CJIS Chaplain Ed McDaniels, gave a closing benediction.
"We ask you, God, to help us to know the cost that has been paid because here on this day we look back at all of those who have laid down their lives," McDaniels said. "No greater love has anyone than this, that that person — our officers — would lay down their lives for our friends."