The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said the skeletal remains found in a remote area near Rhodell on Aug. 2 are those of William Dustin Bowen of Beckley who had been reported missing since early July.
Bowen was found deceased off a dirt road near Tommy Creek Road.
“At this point foul play is not suspected, however the investigation is ongoing,” a news release from the department read.
Bowen had been reported as a missing person and had been last seen July 7 in the Flat Top area.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
