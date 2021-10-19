The MacArthur Skating Rink has become the latest business to suffer from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ronnie Warden purchased MacArthur Skating Rink in 1975 from Joe Douse, who built the skating rink and had run it since 1952 to the time it was sold.
The Wardens operated the skating rink with long-time Manager Rena Perkins with the focus on children's skating activities, school parties and church parties as well as private birthday parties until it had to close March 15, 2020, due to the Covid-19 virus and federal and state mandates.
"Rena Perkins as our manager has long been the face and voice everyone associates with any information requested about the MacArthur Skating Rink from booking private birthday parties, scheduling school and church parties as well as regular skate sessions. She has always kept the rink running smoothly. A true blessing for us," said the Warden family.
Warden feels that due to the inability to social distance the children at the skating rink that it would be impossible to reopen the skating rink. That it may even be another year before all this is done. With all the different information about masking, social distancing and vaccines there is no clear path to reopen safely. Warden has no plans to reopen the skating rink at this time.
As spokesperson for the family and MacArthur Skating Rink, Gary Warden would like to thank everyone who has over the years worked with them and the MacArthur Skating Rink for all they have done. "We appreciate all the local support over the years."