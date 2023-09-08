CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House of Delegates member Doug Skaff turned in his letter of resignation Friday.
Skaff’s resignation from the House follows his decision to step down as House minority leader last month.
“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them over the years as your delegate,” Skaff, D-Kanawha, wrote in the letter addressed to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. “I hold public service in the highest regard, and it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/09/08/skaff-steps-down-from-house-of-delegates/
