charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Tuesday that contracts were awarded for 17 paving projects across West Virginia, including a $15.3 million project to repair a section of Interstate 64 in Raleigh County from the Airport Road interchange to the Glade Creek Bridge.
West Virginia Paving Inc. won the bd for the nearly six-mile project, funded by the state’s Roads to Prosperity program.
The project will include a SAMI (Strain Alleviating Membrane Interlayer) seal as an interlayer to protect new asphalt. The SAMI layer will go on top of the concrete pavement. WVDOH crews pave on top of it.
Other paving contracts awarded in The Register-Herald’s primary market include:
• A $1,271,957 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Belva Road project in Fayette County.
• A $577,386 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Pipestem Road project in Summers County.
• A $1,783,014 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Athens-Speedway project in Mercer County.
• A $2,161,583.48 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Frankford Road project in Greenbrier County.
• A $1,776,380.25 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Hanover-Ikes Fork project in Wyoming County.
• A $1,328,616.96 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Bud Ridge-Hilsdale Tollgate project.
• A $1,324,216.25 contract to West Virginia Paving Inc. for the Kimball-Northfolk project in McDowell County.
• A $604,328.93 contract to Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc. for the Johnstown Road traffic signals project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.