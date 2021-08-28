Six Fayette schools remain in mask mandate

Six Fayette County schools will remain in mandatory mask-wearing scenarios in the coming school week.
On Friday, Fayette County Schools staff identified Ansted, Divide and Meadow Bridge elementary schools, New River Primary and Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail high schools as schools having at least five percent of student population in Covid-19 exposure quarantine as of Thursday, therefore requiring those schools to be mask-wearing schools for Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
The county's other seven schools — Fayetteville and Valley PK-8, Gauley Bridge Elementary, New River Intermediate, Oak Hill high and middle and Fayette Institute of Technology — were to the good on both the five percent quarantine or two percent Covid-positive in quarantine parameters established by the Fayette County Board of Education, so the mask requirement for staff and students at those schools is relaxed for next week.
However, masks are still recommended at the latter schools, said Superintendent Gary Hough.
"We highly recommend everyone to wear a mask at all times in all schools to keep quarantine numbers down and everything closer to normal," a statement released Friday by Hough read in part.
Masks are required on buses at all times.
From Monday, Aug. 23, to Thursday, Aug. 26, Fayette County Schools identified 40 Covid-19 cases in schools, including 10 on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday. As of Friday, there were 212 individuals in quarantine arising from those 40 cases, Hough said.
Cases are arising from several problem areas, including youth sports leagues, parental contact, child care centers, some school sports activities and some school contact, according to Hough.
As of Aug. 26, an outbreak of four cases was listed for Oak Hill Middle School on the West Virginia Department of Education's website. It was the only Fayette school listed at the time.
The procedure for extracurricular activities remained unchanged from the policy approved two weeks ago. There will be no crowd limitations for outdoor or indoor extracurricular activities. Face coverings are required at indoor extracurricular activities, and additional guidance will be provided by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and West Virginia Department of Education.
The county's situation will be evaluated again on Sept. 3.
Data in support of Friday's decision can be found on the Fayette County Schools webpage, https://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/.
When a mask requirement is in place and a student can't wear a mask or shield for medical or psychological reasons, parents are asked to supply the proper documentation to their child's principal. The documentation must be from a medical professional, and parents have to agree to have their child tested.
"It's a day-by-day monitoring," said Hough. "We're constantly monitoring those numbers; we want to know where we're at and we want to do what's right."
On Friday, Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, said, "We work closely with the board of education; we are strong partners and we appreciate that. We recommend that everyone continue to wear masks indoors, everyone. Send your kids to school in masks. Our numbers have increased drastically this week. It's important that everyone continues to wear masks indoors."
As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, Fayette County had 173 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past seven days. On Aug. 27, there were 401 active Covid-19 cases in the county.
As of Friday, there were active outbreaks at four Fayette nursing homes, according to Dr. Anita Stewart, the county health officer.
• • •
Periodic rapid testing opportunities will be offered at schools for unvaccinated students, with parental permission, and staff starting in the middle of September. Until that time, the following free testing sites are available.
Fayette County Health Department
• Monday and Wednesday at the FCHD office from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday at the Ruby Welcome Center on U.S. 19 at Mount Hope from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New River Health
• Monday through Thursday at the Scarbro Health Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday through Friday when school is in session at New River Intermediate Wellness Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday through Friday when school is in session at Oak Hill High School Wellness Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday through Friday at the Gateway Center in Smithers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rainelle Medical Center
• Monday through Friday at the Midland Trail Medical Center from 10 a.m. to noon
• Tuesday and Thursday at Meadow Bridge Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to noon
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe