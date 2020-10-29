Six people were arrested Thursday in Fayette County following a series of narcotics investigations conducted by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.
The arrests were a result of a series of controlled drug purchases conducted by the task force in Fayette County, according to information released by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department.
Anna Buckner, 42, of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $35,000 – surety/cash.
Jerry Williams, 64, of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance – heroin. Bond was set at $25,000 – surety/cash.
Carlee Schmitt, 33, of Gauley Bridge, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamines. Bond was set at $25,000 – surety/cash.
Dallas Sizemore, 57, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance – heroin and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $35,000 – surety/cash.
John Patrick Hill, 40, of Glen Ferris, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamines. Bond was set at $25,000 – surety/cash.
Allen Harris, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance – heroin and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $35,000 – cash only.
The arrests were made by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the Oak Hill Police Department and West Virginia State Troopers.
The individuals were arraigned through the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
Buckner, Williams, Schmitt, Sizemore and Hill were taken to Southern Regional Jail while Harris was transported to South Central Regional Jail, according to information posted on the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
Those with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Information can also be directed to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.