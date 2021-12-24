Brittany Rash and Kristan Shupe have long been destined to run their own salon.
As children, the sisters remember sitting in their grandmother’s kitchen, munching on homemade pizza and fries while she put highlights in their hair.
“She was really good at it, too,” Shupe said of her grandmother’s handiwork.
The sisters didn’t repay their grandmother in a traditional way, but instead returned the favor by washing her hair, wrapping it in curlers and applying their Fanci-Full color rinse at the end.
“We were kitchen beauticians,” Rash recalled. “We’d have so much fun.”
It was perhaps only a matter of time when they decided they wanted to do a little more.
It started when she let Rash try her hand at coloring.
“Her hair turned straight up orange,” Rash said, with a laugh.
Fortunately, their skills have improved since that early color mishap and, in November, the pair, now licensed cosmetologists, opened Simply Radiant Salon on Ragland Road in Beckley.
The salon, which celebrated its grand opening Dec. 17, offers a variety of services including hair and nails, lash and brow services and sugaring.
Rash explained that they didn’t want a business that was just for hair, but a whole service where anyone would feel welcomed and beautiful.
“We want people to leave here and feel like they’re radiating, glowing, and just feeling good about themselves,” Rash said.
According to client Rachel Weiss Dove, the mission has been successful.
“From my first message on Facebook to see if they were accepting new clients, to me walking out of their doors was absolutely amazing,” she said.
Rash said she and Shupe want Dove’s experience to be the norm.
“Everybody that walks in there, we want you to feel like a friend, not just a client off the street,” Rash said. “We want to have that special connection with you.”
She said their goal is to build lasting connections with each client.
“If you’re having a bad day or problems, I want you to feel comfortable to talk to us,” she said. “I’m not just doing your hair. I’m building that relationship, and that’s important to me. Each one of my clients, I have a special relationship with.”
Although things have gone well with the salon so far, Rash said owning their own salon is a bit of a challenge as they move from renting chairs in someone else’s business to having total control of their own.
“It was different, but it was a good kind of challenging,” she said of building a business. “I’ve always taken pride in my work, but now that I’m an owner, I feel like I have to take pride in everyone’s work, too. Because that’s coming out of our shop and our name. So, it’s a lot of responsibility, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Both sisters said the hard work has been worth it as the result is something for which they’ve both longed.
“It was a dream of mine to own my own business,” Shupe said. “I am fortunate enough to be able to do this with my sister.”
Rash agreed.
“Now I’m a salon owner,” she said. “That’s big dreams.”
The sisters have other dreams, too, as they said they hope to open other locations. For now, however, they’re focused on growing their current spot, starting with the addition of a massage therapist in June.
And even though they’ve long outgrown the title of “kitchen beautician,” they remember their grandmother with a display of her curlers and Fanci-full.
“She knew we were going to open our salon day,” Shupe said. “Unfortunately she isn’t here to celebrate with us, but I know she is (celebrating) in Heaven.”
• • •
Simply Radiant Salon, located at 421 Ragland Road in Beckley, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.