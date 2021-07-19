Siltix Mine roadway marker to be unveiled

A dark day long ago will be commemorated Friday.
The 55th anniversary of the July 23 New River Company Siltix Mine explosion will be recognized at 11 a.m. Friday at the Siltix Mine Portal, which is at the intersection of W.Va. 211 and W.Va. 16 at Mount Hope.
An annual memorial pays homage to the seven miners who perished in the explosion, which occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 1966. According to an official statement on file in the archives of the W.Va. Department of Arts, Culture and History, an investigation by New River Company officials, the United Mine Workers of America, the West Virginia Department of Mines and the United States Bureau of Mines had been completed sufficiently enough "for us to believe that this disaster occurred when an undetected body of explosive methane was ignited by arcs and sparks from a shuttle car." The methane was ignited as a section crew moved the continuous miner and a shuttle car, according to the statement.
According to a report in the Beckley Post Herald and The Raleigh Register on July 24, 1966, two other miners were injured in the blast, and 39 more were inside the mine at the time but escaped unharmed.
Friday's event will feature a special aspect as organizers and members of the community will unveil a permanent historic roadside marker in the vicinity of the portal. At the 2019 memorial event, Brenda Troitino, an officer and director with Mount Hope Heritage and Hope, said significant donations had been received to erect a permanent highway marker at the site, and the civic organization was approved for a grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
In addition to Friday's marker unveiling, there will be a service of remembrance honoring the families of the men who died.
This week's ceremony is sponsored by Mount Hope Heritage and Hope and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, with cooperation from the City of Mount Hope, West Virginia Archives and History and the West Virginia Division of Highways.