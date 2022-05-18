Greenbrier Valley Theatre will open its 2022 Mainstage season on Friday with "Silent Sky," written in 2015 by Lauren Gunderson telling the story of real-life astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and the work she and a group of female colleagues did to map out the night’s sky while working in the Harvard Observatory.
The show mixes humor, wit, and human emotion while exploring the hardships of women breaking into the world of science in the early 1900s.
“Women are still fighting for equal play, respect, and recognition,” said director Cathey Sawyer. "The play is a reminder of the historical devaluing of women's intelligence and of women as citizens, and it offers us a deeper understanding of the contribution women have quietly made through history in spite of being considered less than.”
Starring in the production are GVT newcomers Amy Loui as Leavitt, along with Abel Garcia.
Also featured in the production are returning actors Melissa Robinette ("Shout!," "Pride and Prejudice"), Wendye Clarendon ("A Comedy of Tenors," "Nunsense"), and Chrysten Peddie ("Shout!," "Into the Woods").
Along with Sawyer’s direction, the production will also feature scenic design by Evan Frank, costume design by Jenna Fawn Brown, lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum, and sound and prop design by Arron Seams. Elizabeth Salisch will serve as the production stage manager and Richard Crowell as production manager.
"Silent Sky" was planned to be a part of Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s 2020 season, prior to the theater going dark due to Covid-19.
Now entering its 55th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is a mainstay and theater destination located at 1038 E. Washington St. in Lewisburg.
"Silent Sky" will open at GVT on May 20 and runs through May 28. Tickets are $32 for general seating, $29 for senior citizens age 60 and above, and $20 for students.
For more information on tickets, visit the theater’s website: www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.