The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 22 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 273 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg.
Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:
● Completed patient certification form
● Driver’s license or state ID
● Proof of WV residency, such as a utility bill
● $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order
Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:
● At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
● Valid photo ID
● Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
● Debit card with sufficient funds to pay a $135 evaluation fee (no other payment form will be accepted)
Patients who have a household income of 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.
Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia.
In addition to the Lewisburg event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at omc.wv.gov.
To date, OMC has received 10,031 patient applications for medical cannabis.