There's history in these hills. Nestled near Beckley, the former Raleigh Coal & Coke Company power station is still standing, persevering as a relic from a bygone era of coal mining.
Eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the powerhouse is representative of a unique architectural style. The exterior is adorned in all directions by swastika symbols, though their inclusion dates from before the Nazi regime in Germany took power and transformed the iconography of that symbol forever.
David Sibray, the publisher of WV Explorer magazine and a historical preservationist, is also a Realtor who's listing the building with FoxFire Realty.
He described the odd architectural decisions by stating that the swastikas are "just a decoration, just like the band of chain-links below.”
"In 1906, this symbol was just a decoration and there was no meaning to it but of course later that would all go very wrong," Sibray said. “It seems to have shown up in many cultures; it showed up in North America among the Indigenous population. It's just an easy design to come up with and shows up across the world."
The building served as the power station for a coal operation at a time when Raleigh, located southwest of Beckley, was the more populous of the two.
The Raleigh Coke & Coal Company was a pioneering coal manufacturer that installed its own electrical infrastructure with the power station being at the heart of the grid. Sibray is confident buildings like this won't exist ever again.
"We're engaging with industrial archeologists to determine what this building was and how it functioned," Sibray said.
Besides the status of the building as a privately owned power grid, the building is also noteworthy for its unique aesthetic.
"This is from an era where even a simple building was given architectural detail," Sibray reiterated.
Nestled inside the building is a bridge to a wide-open work space where a hand-cranked overhead crane still sits in the center.
Sibray has specialty colored lights to give his eventual open-house viewing of the property a special dazzle.
"If the building is ever put on the National Register of Historic Places, then grants and tax credits will be available to restore the building, or at least fix it to the point that it's functional,” Sibray said.
Controversy has engulfed the building for decades since World War II, with accusations of racism attached to the inflammatory iconography and the power station's association with Black Knight Country Club, which for a long time did not accept Black members into its ranks.
Many who have passed by the building have no way of knowing the history behind the awkward design.
“There are many buildings in southern West Virginia that are deserving of preservation,” Sibray said. "You only get one of these, ever."
