Showcasing the agricultural history of W.Va.

The West Virginia State Fair is once again revving up to bring entertainment, festivities and all the deep-fried food local residents love to indulge in
Besides the carnival rides and games that provide a much needed break from the mundane, there are also concerts and agricultural exhibitions.
One such program showcased at the state fair is the Future Farmers of America market livestock presentation.
Josh Peplowski is the WVU Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent for Greenbrier County, where the fair is held every year in Lewisburg.
“I do programming, livestock production, horticulture and youth livestock,” Peplowski said.
“We offer a variety of classes throughout the year to help the local clientele.”
Peplowski helps local students with their animal husbandry, from birth to exhibition.
“Some of the animals are raised by the students from birth, some are purchased as prospects,” Peplowski said.
They’ll get their stock back in April, or March, as little 40-50 pound piglets and now they’re coming to the fair as 250 pound pigs.”
The program works in conjunction with the 4H Positive Youth Development Program to provide local children ages 9-21 with opportunities to learn valuable lifelong skills.
Hailey Elmore, 15, is an 11th grade Greenbrier county native who is just one of the many students who benefit from this program.
She’s been involved in the program since she was first eligible and is showing market hogs and goats at this year’s fair.
“I’ve learned leadership skills, speaking skills, I’ve learned how to treat different animals for sickness and how to take care of them,” Elmore said.
Her favorite animal to show is a hog, saying, “even though they can be messy at times, they’re super smart and easy to train.”
Peplowski is the steward that helps to make all of this possible for the community.
“These shows wouldn’t be possible without partnering with the state fair, the WVU extension, the FFA and the local youth livestock association,” Peplowski said.
“The kids who show here have the opportunity to sell one of their market animals.
“It’s like a special treat for their efforts throughout the year and most of the kids put those dollars back into their projects for next year, and some have even put the money towards their college tuition,” Josh concluded.
There are estimated to be 600 to 650 market animals that will be shown in just the first four days at the fair.
These numbers help to highlight the kind of impact the FFA program is having on the community.
Students like Elmore have ample opportunity to explore a variety of projects that best suit her interest.
“I hope to continue my career in raising livestock such as beef cattle, sheep, hogs, chicken, etc.
“I also want to get a degree in Animal Science,” Hailey finished.
