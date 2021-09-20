A new sporting event, the ArenaMend Classic, is coming to The Greenbrier Oct. 13-17.
The competition, which features the highest level of show jumping, will bring with it some of the top riders in the world. Olympic riders such as Tokyo 2020 Individual Gold medalist Ben Maher and USA Team Silver medalists Laura Kraut, McLain Ward and Kent Farrington will all be at America's Resort to compete for prize money totaling $746,000.
VIP tickets can be purchased for $4,500 for a bar top or $5,500 for a table. Each seats four and includes access to the entire weekend. Food and beverage will be provided by The Greenbrier's award-winning culinary team and can be purchased a la carte. Day tickets can be purchased for casual viewers at a cost of $45 per day.
Other events throughout the weekend include a Verite Wine Dinner with a custom farm-to-table menu and the Stonestreet Wine Dinner with a custom three-course menu.
To purchase tickets or to learn more visit https://bit.ly/39ooBZn