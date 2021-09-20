Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.