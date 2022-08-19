As students get ready to say goodbye to summer and head back into the classroom, school leaders throughout West Virginia are facing a problem – a shortage of certified teachers.
During a recent interview on MetroNews “Talkline,” West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said he expects close to 1,500 statewide teaching positions will be vacant during the 2022-2023 school year.
This leaves many county superintendents and personnel directors in the tough position of finding employees to fill these vacancies.
John Quesenberry, president of the Raleigh County Education Association and a 20-year teaching veteran, said multiple factors are contributing to the local teacher shortage, including increased political interference, less respect for those in the profession and the loss of the ability for teachers to just teach.
“Political bodies seem to have gotten a lot more involved with what’s going on in the classroom and I think that’s frustrating,” Quesenberry said. “We are not trying to teach kids how to believe, we are trying to teach them how to think so they can make their own decisions.”
“Our country is divided and political agendas, one way or the other, leave [teachers] feeling like they are being second guessed or criticized,” Quesenberry continued. “[Teachers] are worried that if they say anything that someone’s going to take it the wrong way and accuse them of something.”
In addition to the political climate, Quesenberry said that teachers have responsibilities which include much more than just delivering educational content and lesson planning.
“So much time is spent on the social, emotional development of students, the drug epidemic, the poverty, the breakdown of civility – all of these things are built up and flow over into the classroom,” he said. “It seems like teachers are being asked to be not only teachers, but parents, social workers, nurses, counselors and everything else. That’s overwhelming to a lot of people going into the profession.”
He said he thinks that teachers are feeling “beaten down,” especially when one factors in low teaching salaries.
“If you compare the pay to those in other professions that require a college degree ... that’s part of it,” Quesenberry said.
In its 2022 annual review, which can be found online at nea.org, the National Education Association ranked West Virginia 49th in the nation based on its $50,261 average public school teaching salary. Nationwide, the average public school teaching salary is $65,293.
During the regular 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers took action to raise teacher salaries when they passed Senate Bill 531 at the request of Gov. Jim Justice. The bill provided a five percent salary increase to teachers and other state employees. Those pay increases became effective on July 1, 2022.
According to the 2022-2023 statewide professional county pay scale found on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, a beginning teacher in Raleigh County with a bachelor’s degree in education will now receive a salary of $41,505. Those with a master’s degree have a starting salary of $44,317. These numbers include county supplements.
In smaller school districts, such as Summers County, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree can expect a $39,055 starting salary. Those who have a master's degree can expect a starting salary of $41,867. After 35 years, the salary for those with a master’s degree increases to $62,676.
Due to the lower pay, teachers in a bordering county will often accept a position in another state because they pay more, Quesenberry continued, adding that this is another reason why West Virginia is losing teachers.
To help end the teaching shortage at the state level, Quesenberry said he hopes legislators work toward making teachers feel “valued and respected.”
“Trust the professionals – the experts,” he said. “Go to the teachers, ask them for their ideas and treat them like professionals – which includes the pay and benefits.”
Adam Coon, director of personnel for Summers County Schools, said the difficulty of the job is real.
"There is no sugar-coating that,” Coon said. “You have to be prepared for the struggles of being a teacher, but also I think people forget that it’s a very rewarding job.
"We tell candidates all the time that you get to work first shift, you work 200 days, you have an excellent benefits package,” Coon said. "There are a lot of perks with this job. It’s an excellent profession for those who want to have a full life with their family.”
Yet, he said that the newest employment crisis his county faces is the shortage of certified elementary school teachers.
“We used to bank on getting elementary teachers, but those are hard to come by these days.”
Summers County currently has 15 open teaching positions, with the majority in elementary classrooms.
“While that doesn’t sound like much compared to one of the bigger counties surrounding us, 15 is a significant number,” Coon said.
The shortage, he said, hasn’t come as a surprise to many state educators.
“This is not a new problem. Everyone knew when those in the Baby Boomers generation started to retire that this was going to be a problem. They were saying this 20-25 years ago because the bulk of educators were from that generation.”
To help fill vacant positions in Summers County, Coon said long-term substitutes and teachers working outside of their content area are stepping up to provide a quality education for students.
“We have an all-hands-on-deck approach. We have intensive professional development and we take the effort to pull all new teachers into that professional development so they get the tools they need to succeed.”
Administrators at each school are also very active in the day-to-day approach, Coon continued. They help teachers with classroom management, content knowledge and anything else they may need.
Additionally, Summers County has been able to fill positions by providing those in alternative teaching certification programs the chance to get a jump start and begin teaching, Coon said.
For example, an individual who is trained in a math-based career, like engineering or finance, will accept a teaching position in the high school. As they teach, they are enrolled in a college level program that provides them with the "how to teach" component of education.
“They have come in and just become all-stars within their first year,” Coon said. “We are really happy with what they have done and the expertise they bring to the field.”
Unfortunately, those programs don’t really translate well to elementary education, Coon noted.
In elementary education, a teacher must be able to teach all four core subjects and some ancillary subjects. They must also be with the students all day, so the skills needed for an elementary teacher vastly differ from those needed to teach secondary students.
Also, Coon added, the tests required to become an elementary teacher are more strenuous, and therefore the requirements are harder to meet for those in an alternative certification program.
To solve this problem, one approach Summers County has taken to get more certified teachers in the classroom is partnering with Concord University in the state-led “Grow Your Own” initiative.
According to Dr. Andrea Campbell, department chair and director of teaching at Concord University, the “Grow Your Own” initiative assists future educators by offering up to a year of college level credit for students while they are still in high school.
County boards of education throughout the state can partner with their local participating institution of higher learning to join the initiative, Campbell said. This upcoming school year is the first year the program will be implemented in West Virginia.
Basically, high school juniors and seniors who wish to become educators can enroll for either dual-credit courses offered at their high school, or entry level college courses at their local participating institution – often offered online, Campbell explained. Then, students will spend a year or so on campus before returning to their hometown to begin their teaching career.
As students teach, they will continue to take classes toward their teaching degree, while receiving actual teaching experience.
“They are getting a salary. They are earning retirement benefits – all of the things that regular teachers get,” Campbell said.
Monroe and Summers County Schools have already moved forward with the “Grow Your Own” partnership with Concord University, Campbell noted. Fayette and Mercer counties have expressed interest as well, and will most likely join the partnership in the coming weeks.
As a whole, the “Grow Your Own” initiative will help counties fill vacancies with highly qualified teachers, which can alleviate some parental concerns surrounding uncertified teachers holding educational positions, Campbell said.
“As a parent, it is concerning – the number of positions that are filled with people who aren’t currently a certified teacher, or who do not come through teacher preparation programs – obviously if we don’t have proper training, then the quality in the classroom could be in jeopardy,” she said. “I would like to know that my children’s teachers are prepared and can be highly competent in reaching the academic levels students need to be at.”
Additionally, the “Grow Your Own” initiative can assist with increasing teacher education enrollment/graduation numbers throughout the state’s colleges and universities – which are in decline.
Campbell noted that 44 students graduated from a teaching certification program at Concord University last year. And, although 60 students have enrolled in an early education program this year, there still aren’t enough students graduating from the programs to fill teacher shortage areas.
In an effort to increase enrollment numbers, Campbell said that Concord University will continue to offer online classes and honor scholarships, like the Underwood Smith Scholarship, to make their teaching program “as quality and as flexible for the students as possible.”
Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough also noted the lack of students who enroll in college teacher education programs.
“It’s a serious problem,” Hough said. “People aren’t going into education. That is simply what’s happening.”
Hough explained that there are approximately 30 open positions in his county. While some counties are experiencing a need for elementary educators, he finds his greatest need is for special educators and service personnel – like substitute bus drivers.
To help fill vacant positions, retired teachers and other retired personnel as well as substitute teachers are being utilized.
Fayette County Schools also employ those enrolled in alternative teacher certification programs, just like Summers County, and they are becoming “heavily” involved in the “Grow Your Own” initiative.
“It will take a little while, but some of those students, we hope we can see four years from now in a classroom,” Hough said. “We are hoping that will help us down the road. We are trying to be a little proactive toward the future.”
Until those students start to enter the classroom, though, Hough said that Fayette County is making every attempt at providing the best education for their students as possible.
“I think that the stronger the teacher is, the more effective you can deliver the instruction,” Hough said, adding that his county employs academic coaches to assist teachers.
“I even go in to work with our principals on observations and directives that we have. We have a whole team. We try to be out in schools every week to work with our teachers and to help make them stronger.”
“It’s a challenge,” Hough said of the profession. “I have been in this business 43 years, and the world has changed in those 43 years. The demands and the expectations are greater today. The idea of the internet, the idea of social media, the idea of all those issues create a different work environment. Teachers are under a lot of scrutiny; really education is under a tremendous amount of scrutiny. You have to have the make-up to want to do that.”
He added that students come from “more difficult home environments” than they did years ago, which makes the profession that much harder. However, he believes education is still the best career a person can enter.
“I truly believe it is our greatest last hope,” Hough said of education. “I believe that we are not here on Earth for our own self-gratification. We are here on Earth to create a better world and a better situation.”
“We are the last great hope for this division within this nation,” he concluded. “We have a nation that’s divided and we’ve gotta show our young people kindness. We’ve gotta educate them to be able to look at different points of view in a constructive way. I encourage people to enter education. We could make our world, settle it down, and make it a better place. I wouldn’t want to leave this world not knowing that I wasn’t able to make a difference. Education is the greatest way to do that.”
