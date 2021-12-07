A person from Greenbrier County was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being shot.
According to a release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sunday in the Fairlea area.
The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Lewisburg and Ronceverte Police Departments and Fairlea EMS responded to the shooting.
Once on the scene, an individual was determined to be the victim of a single gunshot wound and was air-flighted to an out of area medical facility for treatment of injuries.
The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, the release states.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests have been made at this time.