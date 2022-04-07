Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shooting on April 6 at 117 Port Lane near Maple Fork Road.
The victim was being treated for injuries at Raleigh General Hospital, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
One person at the residence was arrested on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is still seeking the suspect.
Anyone with information can call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).