n May 8, 2022, at approximately 1:43 am, Trooper R.L. Morgan and Trooper E.H. Bennett responded to a shooting at the Chief Logan Lodge, located at 367 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Chapmanville.
Once on scene, Troopers located the victim inside the Lodge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 21 year old Tyler Topping, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was transporWV was identified and located at the scene of a single vehicle accident. Christopher Mullins was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle crash, and subsequently arrested and charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Christopher Mullins was then transported and housed at Southwestern Regional Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing.