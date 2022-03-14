The school bus drivers stood on the long line inside of the crowded Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theater on Monday and approached the front, one by one.
A lone figure, Garnet Mooney, sat onstage in a chair. She was neatly dressed, and her back was straight. As they approached, each of the drivers dropped to their knees to speak to her.
Some of the men and women cried, and she embraced them. Others she hugged briefly with a word of encouragement.
Since 1962, Mooney has been the secretary in Raleigh County Schools Department of Transportation. She has been responsible for ensuring that there are drivers and substitute drivers to take the county’s children to and from their schools.
On March 31, 2022, she will retire and end 60 years of service.
She is the longest-serving school employee in state history.
“I just don’t feel like this is me,” Mooney said, moments after the final bus driver had taken a bow and received his hug from her. “They’re my people.
“It’s just like one, big family,” she said. “I’ll always be a part of it, whether I’m there, or not.
“It will be a part of my life.”
Mooney, everyone agreed during a special retirement presentation hosted on Monday by Raleigh County Schools, is irreplaceable.
James Field, a bus driver, said he had worked with her for about two years.
“She was amazing,” Fields said. “She just could do the work of four or five people.”
Megan Blevins spent several moments embracing Mooney on the stage and became tearful while talking with her.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without her,” she explained. “I almost quit my first week of work, and she wouldn’t let me.
“I’m glad I stayed,” Blevins continued, adding she had started at the beginning of the school year. “She’s amazing.”
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and executive secretary Carla Daniel had planned a special surprise reception on Monday at Tamarack to honor Mooney.
Mooney spoke briefly and received a standing ovation, then posed for photos with the 125 bus drivers and the substitute drivers who filled the theater.
She sat onstage while they lined up to say good-bye, one by one. Some stood on the line for an hour.
“Wow. That’s all you can say,” said Price, who was the last in the line to greet Mooney. “Wow — 60 years in the same job, serving Raleigh County Schools students and staff.
“She’s just a model, not only employee, but human being, and she will be missed in her job.
“But hopefully, she has a very long and enjoyable retirement,” added Price.
Del. Chris Toney, District 31, presented Mooney with a legislative citation, and Gov. Jim Justice issued a Governor’s Recognition.
Toney had worked in the transportation department at the BOE office and said Mooney had kept the buses running for years.
Daniel wrote a special tribute to Mooney.
“People fondly recall her saying, ‘The day is not over until the last child is home,’ and ‘If we take them into school, we have to get them home,’” Daniel penned.
When a driver asked for a day off?
“Garnet will immediately tell them, “No sub for you,’” Daniel wrote.
Mooney started by working on a manual typewriter, an “adding machine” and pen and ink. In those days, most bus drivers were farmers. They did not have cell phones or radios, and the state gave them authority to “deal with discipline problems without copious amounts of paperwork,” she told The Register-Herald in 2012.
Raleigh Board of Education representative Dr. Charlotte Hutchens was schools superintendent from 2000 to 2012. She worked with Mooney, whom she said was “wonderful” as a co-worker.
“Now, she kept everyone in line,” added Hutchens.
Did Mooney, who was 2005 Raleigh Schools Service Personnel of the Year, keep Hutchens in line?
“Yes, she did,” Hutchens reported. “And if I got out, she would let me know. It was much appreciated.
“She was amazing,” said Hutchens. “I cannot believe anyone working in one position for 60 years. It’s just unheard of.
“I hope she enjoys retirement.”
Board President Larry Ford congratulated Mooney.
“I just don’t know how you replace someone like that, because she built the system,” he added.
Board member Marie Hamrick, a retired middle school teacher, said Mooney kept operations streamlined.
“When you needed to call transportation, she was just on it, would fix it,” said Hamrick. “She’ll never be replaced.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R–Raleigh County 9th District, attended, along with Del. Mick Bates and others.
“It’s a great day when someone can live their life and be healthy enough to go to work and help people,” said Roberts. “Garnet was very blessed of the Lord with many years, all those thousands and thousands of hours of helping people, helping children.”
As the crowd thinned, Mooney still sat, regally, in her place on the stage and spoke with media.
She said her favorite part of the job was “just being there with my people, being able to help them, help anybody that needed help.
“I’m sure I’ll go out o the Transportation Department from time time, cause that’s always a part of me,” she said. “It will always be a part of me, because that’s a part of my life.
“My job was part of my life,” she explained. “I really enjoyed my job.
“A lot of people can’t say that they liked their job. I did.”
How did she know it was time to retire?
“It was a hard decision,” reported Mooney. “I got down in my back, and I guess the Good Lord, He knows when to say what.”
As Daniel wrote in her tribute, Mooney will make the final sign-off with her radio call letters “WNLZ9-10 Base Clear.”