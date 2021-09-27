Lush nature is a birthright to those in West Virginia.
From the budding trees each spring to the blue lakes and green hillsides of summer, from the blaze of orange, yellow and red that covers the mountains every autumn and the snow on the ski slopes each winter, the Mountain State's beauty is captivating.
Sherrie Hunter, granddaughter of Italian immigrants, is a native West Virginian. She has spent the majority of her life in Raleigh County. She serves as at-large councilwoman on Beckley Common Council.
For the past 20 years, she has made the county and state greener and cleaner.
She's a member of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's Make It Shine Committee and is actively involved in litter sweeps and Butt Busters, a cigarette butt pick-up campaign that she started.
Since 2001, Hunter, who is director of education at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority and co-chair of the West Virginia Association of Solid Waste Authorities, has gone into district schools to teach children the importance of recycling. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has used her school recycling program as a template for the state.
The program encourages students to recycle at home and at school, and financial assistance is awarded annually to the school that recycles the most. Kids take field trips to tour the SWA recycling center and landfill, and "Green Team" T-shirts, mementos of participation in the program, are common to see on elementary-age children in the county.
Between 2001 and 2019, Raleigh students recycled more than 6,000 tons of throw-away items and earned more than $200,000 in prize money.
"We're teaching children at a young and early age a lifelong appreciation of your surroundings," Hunter said. "If you learn to safeguard the environment at an early age, it cultivates a lifelong appreciation of your surroundings, and I'm most proud that now we have a second generation.
"Children were on the Green Team when they were in elementary school, and now they have children that are in pre-school, and they're learning about the environment."
She said she was recently at Daniels Elementary School when a young man who is now a senior at West Virginia University Institute of Technology told her that he had been on the Green Team when he was in elementary school. He told Hunter that he still had his Green Team T-shirt.
A grandmother at Mount Hope Elementary School told Hunter that the recycling problem was the first extracurricular activity that her shy granddaughter had embraced. Since being involved in the recycling program, she seemed to find a niche.
Another young man recently visited the landfill to drop off recyclables and told Hunter that a trip to the landfill had changed his young life.
"He said, 'When I came on a field trip and saw the landfill and recycling center, my degree is now in sustainability. I knew that was something I wanted to pursue, as a career,''" Hunter said. "That's not about me.
"I'm humbled to be that person, to get that information."
Hunter's own interest in the environment started when she was a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1970. The first international Earth Day, a day of demonstrating support for environmental protection, was held.
Hunter was in the Conservation Club in high school and embraced Earth Day and environmental protection. She remembers being inspired by the late Florine Warden, who planted greenery at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Maxwell Hill.
She said that she watched Warden and realized that one person can make a contribution.
"There were really a lot of people who were good examples to me, along the way, to be able to do that," she said.
Hunter's efforts have spread beyond the borders of southern West Virginia.
Several years ago, she said, volunteers were in orange vests and picking up litter at the spillway in front of Chick-fil-A at Galleria Plaza.
"This man was on his way back to Kizer, W.Va., and he stops to get waffle fries to eat on the way home, and a drink," she said. He stopped and asked Hunter and Ellen Taylor, the former CEO of the Chamber, to explain what the volunteers were doing.
She told him about Raleigh County Make It Shine, when volunteers put on orange vests and divide into groups to do litter sweeps. County and city street department workers later pick up the trash that volunteers bag and leave along the highways for disposal, she explained.
On a recent visit to a summer camp in Kanawha County, Hunter gave a presentation to campers about the litter control projects at SWA.
Hunter told the story of the visitor from Kizer and was surprised when a rising senior in the back shared a story with the group.
The girl told Hunter that her mom and dad had gone to Tamarack in Beckley several years earlier.
"He went to Chick-fil-A and saw all these people with orange safety vests and these little grabbers, and he got home and he said, 'Guess what we're going to do? We're going to have a litter sweep once a month in Kizer, W.Va., just like they do in Beckley, Raleigh County.'
"It took years for that story to come full circle, because we had that litter sweep years ago," Hunter said. "My chill bumps had chill bumps, hearing this story."
Hunter said that her environmental leadership and involvement in the community is a result of her upbringing and family support.
Her husband, David Hunter, has supported her career in public service.
Her late father, Quinn Barbera, was a founder of St. Francis de Sales Catholic School.
Her paternal grandmother, the late Iolanda Yates (pronounced 'Yahtzee') Barbera, went to Washington in the 1950s and asked Congress to place a post office in her town. A congressman agreed and said that a town with a post office had to have a name. He asked Iolanda if she wanted to name the new town "Barberaville," after herself.
Iolanda replied, "It's not about Iolanda. It's about the people," according to Hunter.
As a result, the congressman named the town "Bradley," after World War II Gen. Omar Bradley, his personal friend.
"I'm the most blessed person, to have the most wonderful sisters in the world, and the most wonderful brothers-in-law," she said. "Our incredible daughters and grandchildren, they're in there with me.
"I'm a blessed nonna.
"If I can leave this world a little bit better, then that makes me happy," she said.