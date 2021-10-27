A man in Raleigh County walked in on a burglary in process at his home on Tuesday, a sheriff's office press release states, and now a suspect is facing criminal charges.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Francis Shawn Combs, 52, of Cool Ridge on Tuesday on the charge of burglary.
According to a report from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were originally dispatched to the home on Odd Road in Ghent on Tuesday for a reported shooting.
Once on the scene, deputies discovered that the homeowner had walked in on a burglary at his residence.
According to the report, the victim confronted Combs, who then attacked him. The victim was armed with a handgun and discharged the weapon to defend himself.
The suspect, who was not injured, then fled from the residence and was taken into custody once officers arrived on scene, the report said.
The report from the sheriff's office states that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming for Combs.
This is not the first time Combs has faced a criminal charge like this.
In 2006, he was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, accused of robbing a Daniels convenience store at knifepoint.
Deputies investigating the case at the time said Combs fled the scene with $140, a carton of cigarettes and the cashier’s purse.