Wyoming County Sheriff's Department's Shop With A Cop will be different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Children will provide a wish list to the department and the officers will do the shopping, then deliver the gifts to the children on Dec. 19.
“This will allow us to provide Christmas for children in these trying times,” emphasized Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
“With the economy the way it is, this will be all the Christmas some of these kids will have,” Blankenship said.
“With Covid-19 changing our way of everyday life so much and putting a strain on our economy, we are still going to do all that we can to help these children have a good Christmas,” he said.
Now in its fourth year, the annual project is expected to serve about 50 children who are not served by other programs in the county, Blankenship explained.
The department has got a late start because of the pandemic, Blankenship said.
Everything keeps changing because of the virus, he noted.
With officers delivering the gifts rather than shopping with the children, they don't have to worry about transportation to get to a store, he said.
The program operates with contributions. The more donations received, the more children who can be served, organizers said.
Donations can be dropped off at First Community Bank or at the Sheriff's Department.
Checks, made payable to Wyoming County Sheriff's Department/Shop With A Cop, can also be mailed to P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874.