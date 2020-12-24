Thanks to the generosity of many people around the county, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department delivered gifts recently as part of its annual The Giving Tree project.
“It is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department,” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said.
Fourteen individuals fall under the sheriff’s conservatorship supervision, and all of them received gifts provided by county residents.
There was actually a gift surplus, Fridley said, and the extra gifts were or will be delivered to various assisted living homes in and around Fayette County.
“We would like to thank everyone who provided support for The Giving Tree project this year,” Fridley said. “You have helped put a smile on many faces, including mine.
“Thank you and Merry Christmas.”