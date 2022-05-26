Michael David Fugitt, 45, of Cool Ridge, was arrested on Tuesday, May 24, and charged with 3rd degree sexual assault after Raleigh County sheriff officials received a complaint of an alleged incident involving the solicitation of a minor.
Sheriff's Department arrests Cool Ridge man for sexual assault
Polly Meadows of Glen Morgan, WV passed away Monday May 23, 2022. Arrangements by Roe and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Danny Stover of Clear Creek, WV passed away Tuesday May 24, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Lawrence Brooks of Glen Daniel passed away May 21, 2022. Services are today Thursday May 26, 2022 at 2 PM at Glen Daniel Worship Center. Burial following at Henderson Cemetery. Friends visiting noon until time of services. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Richard Lee Stratton of Surveyor passed away Tuesday May 24, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
