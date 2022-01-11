Sheriff Van Meter to seek clerk position

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter has filed to run for the position of Raleigh County clerk as a Republican candidate in the May 10 primary.
Van Meter, who is retired from the West Virginia State Police, was first elected sheriff in 2016 as a Democrat when he ran against Republican Stan Ellison. In 2020, he ran unopposed as a Democrat.
If he is successful in his bid for the clerk position in the general election in November 2022, he will trade his badge for a calculator. The clerk acts as fiscal officer for the Raleigh County Commission and receives fees charged for the instruments filed and recorded within the county. The clerk also registers eligible voters and ensures and maintains the integrity of the county's voting machines.
The position is a six-year term.
"The reason I'm doing this is because for a while, I've thought I'd like to be the clerk," Van Meter explained on Tuesday. "Even before I got into politics with the Sheriff's Department, I liked going to the election process.
"I like the election process, and it's a good process, a fair process, and I always go to the courthouse on primary day and election day.
"I always liked it."
Current Raleigh Clerk Danny Moore, who had served as Raleigh sheriff prior to being elected clerk in 2016, will not run for a second term.
Van Meter and Moore are friends.
"With Danny Moore not running, the opportunity has come to do it," Van Meter noted. "I thought about it because I really enjoy being sheriff."
A cold case investigator with the State Police, Van Meter directed detectives to focus on unsolved crimes as sheriff. He also allocated department resources to investigating internet crimes against children.
The sheriff's term will not be finished in November 2022. Van Meter said that, before he would commit to running for clerk, he wanted to make sure that the county would not have to pay for a special election to let voters choose a new sheriff.
"I wasn't going to do it if they were going to have to have a special election, if I got elected to clerk, if it would cost the taxpayers money," he said.
According to Van Meter, Raleigh Commission will appoint a new sheriff in January 2023 to finish Van Meter's term as sheriff to 2024, if Van Meter is elected to the clerk position.
The candidate filing period in Raleigh County opened Tuesday.