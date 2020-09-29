Sheriff planned different career path

Wyoming County Sheriff Randy Brooks has been in law enforcement for more than three decades.
It was not, however, the career he planned.
“I planed on a career in electronics and that was my course of study at the Vocational Technical Center.
“I also went to technical school in Charleston for about a year,” he said.
Brooks then worked as a television repairman for a couple of furniture stores in Oceana.
“After that and a few jobs later, in 1988, I went to work at Man Police Department.
“I’ve been in law enforcement now for 32 years.
“It all began in Man, W.Va. That’s also where I met my wife, Sherry,” he said.
Brooks then moved to the Pineville Police Department where he began as a patrolman, then became the assistant chief of police. After that, he went to work for the county Sheriff’s Department.
“I’ve been with the Sheriff’s Department now for 27 years.
“Growing up, I never dreamed I would ever be a police officer, much less a sheriff,” Brooks said.
“To anyone who reads this and life is kicking you while you are at your lowest point, NEVER give up,” he emphasized.
“God has a plan for us all; we just need to let Him show us the plan in His time, not ours.
“We all have a purpose and who would have guessed mine would be helping others as a law enforcement officer,” he emphasized.
Though Brooks jokingly says he’s had too many jobs to list, his favorite by far is being a law enforcement officer.
“I love being able to help those in need. Whether it’s a vehicle accident, a domestic situation, or something as simple as giving someone directions, it all helps me know that maybe, in one of those situations, I made a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
Brooks is most proud of graduating from the West Virginia State Police Academy, a rigorous 15-week academic and physical training course required of all law enforcement officers in the state.
“In 1988, I graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy. At that time in my life, I was going through a bit of a hard time and almost quit after about three weeks.
“But, by the grace of God, I was able to continue on and graduate,” he said.
Brooks was appointed sheriff to fill the unexpired term of longtime Sheriff C.S. Parker, who passed away in December. Serving as sheriff has been an eye-opener for Brooks.
“I always had a great respect for Sheriffs Parker and (Randall) Aliff, but now that respect has really grown as I now see what that job consists of. The aspects that I never saw before have given me a renewed admiration for the job they did.
“But I am still doing a lot of the things I was doing prior to the appointment as sheriff,” he said.
l l l
Brooks grew up in Sabine.
“Times were much simpler then. We played outside all day, roaming the mountains, riding bikes, and playing a game called Hide and Hunt,” Brooks recalled.
He and Sherry now make their home in Sabine; they have two children and two grandchildren.
It is his family that has been the biggest influence in his life.
“At the end of the day that’s who I am truly thankful for,” he said. “My wife has supported me in my work. She has been there when I worked nights, never knowing if I would make it back home or if she would be getting that call saying something terrible had happened.
“I thank God daily for my family and all the blessings in my life. They are my rock,” Brooks emphasized.
l l l
As for his electronics training, Brooks still makes use of it in his leisure time.
“I’m sort of a geek, you might say,” he joked. “I enjoy working on computers. I also game on my home computer most evenings.
“My wife and I enjoy horseback riding – though we hardly get to go do that anymore.
“I also enjoy collecting and watching movies.”
l l l
Law enforcement officers are among those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has changed the way we all live our day-to-day lives, but our department has rose to the challenge of assisting, in any way we can, other agencies and in helping keep our citizens as safe as possible,” he said.
Visitors to the courthouse are now greeted by a deputy, who will take their temperature at the door, followed by a few questions, such as if he/she has recently traveled out of state.
Additionally, the deputy helps monitor the number of people in each courthouse office to assist with social distancing practices.
It is a way to protect courthouse visitors as well as employees, according to officials.
“We strive every day to do our best in getting through this pandemic and are happy to be of assistance to the people of Wyoming County,” the sheriff emphasized.