Shepherds Center honors the life, impact of Michael McCoy

The Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley held its annual Community Service Luncheon that had been postponed from last fall due to the Covid pandemic on On Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
The luncheon was a bit different this time as they honored and remembered a member of their Shepherd’s Center family, Michael McCoy, who suddenly passed away at the age 57 last June.
McCoy had been the Gwen’s Meals Coordinator for 12 years. He took over the position from Sonny Hamrick and continued the program in the Greenbrier Valley as well as starting the Meadow River Valley Gwen’s Meals program. He scheduled the churches and organizations to prepare the meals plus scheduled the volunteer drivers to deliver the meals each week. Mike was known for preparing the meals himself if someone had to cancel at the last minute or often delivering the meals either in eastern or western Greenbrier communities.
McCoy loved the Gwen’s Meals program and the recipients of the weekly meals. He enjoyed visiting with those receiving a meal and brightening their day by knowing he was there for them, and someone was checking in to make sure they were doing okay. He loved serving people. He not only served those with Shepherd’s Center, but those who attended his church, Fairview Baptist Church, or those in the Stonerise Rainelle nursing facility where he was chaplain.
It was wonderful to hear McCoy's story and to remember him and all the lives he touched through the years. It was great being able to gather in person, share the wonderful meal catered by the WVSOM O’Café and to celebrate the life of Michael McCoy.