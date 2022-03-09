The animal shelter operated by the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HRSC) will remain a no-kill shelter, HSRC board secretary Deb Berry announced on Wednesday.
“We are getting a lot of backlash because they think we are going to become a kill shelter, which is absolutely not the case,” said Berry. “They think we are the shelter that the county is talking about.”
Berry said she wants the public to understand that the HSRC shelter is a non-profit operation. It is operated by the Humane Society, and it is the only animal shelter in Raleigh County.
It is not affiliated with Raleigh County or the City of Beckley, but both the county and the city allot money to HSRC to use at the shelter, just as the two governing bodies allot money to a number of community organizations.
Raleigh County has an Animal Control department. The Animal Control officers patrol the county and city and respond to 911 calls about animals. The officers must sometimes pick up stray and vicious animals.
When they pick up those animals, they bring them to the HSRC shelter since it is the only shelter in the county.
In mid-February, the no-kill, non-profit HSRC shelter was overwhelmed by animals. Shelter workers were using every bit of available space to provide a crate for strays, according to board members.
When Animal Control officers tried to bring a dog, the shelter workers had to tell the officers that there was no space for the county to bring dogs.
As a result of the overcrowding at the HSRC shelter, Raleigh Commission and the City of Beckley are considering construction of a county-owned kennel on public property.
County and city officials have said that, in cases of a vicious or very ill animal, the county shelter may euthanize.
Public officials will also be responsible for deciding how many days or months a dog or cat is kept at the shelter and whether euthanizing an animal is appropriate after that period, but city treasurer Billie Trump has said that animals would only be “put down” in a very select number of cases.
Trump also reported to members of Beckley Common Council that the county shelter could move dogs to the HSRC shelter, as space became available at HSRC.
Berry said Wednesday that callers to the HSRC shelter have not understood that there will be two animal shelters if the county builds a kennel.
She said she wants the public to be aware that the HSRC shelter will remain a no-kill shelter, meaning animals are euthanized only in extreme cases.