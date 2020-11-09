Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering all veterans and active duty military members a free meal and car wash throughout the day.
This Wednesday, Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 614 store locations.
Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.