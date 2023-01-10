Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced on Tuesday that it will start the new year by rolling back diesel fuel prices by up to 50 cents a gallon at each of its 55-plus locations in West Virginia that offer this grade.
The offer officially started Tuesday and ends Jan. 31. The offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.
Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.
During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.
