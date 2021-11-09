Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel, by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.
Tjis Thursday, Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz’ location.
Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military at Sheetz stores that have a car wash.
Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.