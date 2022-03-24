Mount Hope-based Harmony for Hope earlier this week took Smithers officials up on an invitation to visit the city's newly-renovated Gateway Community Center.
Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier led Harmony for Hope representatives on a tour of the center, which was formerly home to Valley Elementary School and now features the Smithers city hall and police department, an extensive New River Health Association clinic, Fayette County Starting Points and a Putnam Aging Program Fayette County senior citizen nutrition site, among other entities.
"As a neighboring community, it is exciting to see what can be done when groups come together to plan and put plans into place," said Carrie Kidd, founder/executive director of Harmony for Hope, which was formed in October 2013 as a 501(c)(3) organization working to unite southern West Virginia communities through music and art. "Many communities throughout southern West Virginia face the same challenges.
"By taking the time to see what our neighbors have done to overcome a challenge, we now have new resources we can possibly use in the future in the community of Mount Hope, or one of the other communities in southern West Virginia that we serve."
Also during the visit, Kidd said HFH representatives shared with the Smithers contingent some of the projects on which they have been working in their community.
"By sharing our resources, we hope to strengthen not only the communities of Smithers and Mount Hope but all communities in Fayette County and southern West Virginia," said Kidd. "When we all work together, we build back better."
The Harmony for Hope team members in Smithers included leaders from the group's programs such as Harmony's Kids, the Mount Hope Regional Band, PAWV AmeriCorps and the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop.
Since its inception, the HFH efforts have led to the development of a grassroots organization that is focused on the creation of music, art and Appalachian heritage initiatives sponsored by residents looking to provide more opportunities for the children of Mount Hope and those from the surrounding region. To partner with or help support Harmony for Hope, visit https://harmonyforhope.org/.
While briefing the HFH visitors, Cavalier discussed a focus on "quality of life" initiatives being undertaken in the Upper Kanawha Valley.
