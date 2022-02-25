A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal fraud charge.
According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Wanda Jane Goode, 42, of Shady Spring, was a cashier at a supermarket located in Beaver that sold Visa prepaid debit cards. As a cashier, part of Goode’s job was to activate these prepaid cards. From April 2019 to September 2019, Goode fraudulently activated numerous prepaid cards for her own personal use.
During the scheme, Goode made more than $87,000 in fraudulent purchases or payments with the prepaid cards. Pursuant to her plea agreement, Goode will pay $87,265.50 in restitution.
Goode pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on June 16.