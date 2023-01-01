Shady Spring man wins Ford F-150 in Tudor’s Christmas giveaway. He may give it to his grandson.
hurricane, w.va. – Freddie Hatfield of Shady Spring is driving a new Ford F-150 by winning the Tudor’s Biscuit Christmas giveaway.
Hatfield was presented his new truck on Dec. 22.
For over 20 years, Tudor’s Biscuit World has given away a new truck to a customer all thanks to Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World of America Inc.
After learning he had won, Hatfield was shocked and speechless. Both Hatfield and his wife are regular customers of about three different Tudor’s Biscuit World locations and said they had both entered the drawing several times.
When asked what he was going to do with the truck, Hatfield stated that he planned on parking it in his driveway with the giveaway banner attached so that everyone could drive by and see the “Tudor’s truck.”
He also explained that he has a 16-year-old grandson who could benefit from the truck; however, “that will be his [grandson’s] decision.”
Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed board-certified interventional gastroenterologist Sardar Musa Shah-Khan, M.D., to its team.
A native of Beckley, Dr. Shah-Khan says it was important for him to return to his hometown to begin his career.
Dr. Shah-Khan, a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and West Virginia University School of Medicine, completed an Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology/Hepatology fellowship at West Virginia University/Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
His practice will offer standard treatment in the disorders and diseases that affect the digestive system.
“I learned a lot of very advanced techniques and procedures during my training that are not currently available in our area,” Dr. Shah-Khan said, listing endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) as examples.
Dr. Shah-Khan is also trained in multiple minimally-invasive procedures.
Throughout his educational endeavors, he says his goal was always to bring his knowledge and skills back to the people of southern West Virginia.
charleston, w.va.
Mark D. Burdette has been named the new program coordinator for West Virginia BusinessLink, a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
Burdette will oversee and promote West Virginia BusinessLink, a one-stop, online platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, including existing businesses, start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs, for resources in the state.
Before joining the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Burdette worked in the private sector as co-founder of Citynet, along with starting and growing many other small businesses in the state.
