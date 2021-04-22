Sgt. Talley and Smokey are 2021 "Canine Team of the Year"

A bloodhound at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department — and his handler — have been recognized by the West Virginia Police Canine Association.
Sgt. Rick Talley and Smokey, one of eight canines at the Raleigh Sheriff’s Department, have been named the 2021 “Canine Team of the Year.”
Talley has trained and handled Smokey for about four and a half years, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Thursday.
He congratulated Talley on his work with the dog.
“I’ve seen him in action,” Van Meter said of Smokey. “They train hard with these dogs and keep them trained.”
The West Virginia Canine Association issued a social media post announcing Talley's award on April 16.
"Congratulations to Sgt. Rick Talley and K-9 "Smokey" of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, who were awarded 2021 WVPCA K-9 Team of the year," the post reads. "Well deserved!"
Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore was among those who expressed pride in Talley and Smokey's award.
"Great job," Moore said.
The Canine Association hosts the competition annually to give police dog handlers from across the state the opportunity to display their work, to compete and to learn.
There was no competition in 2020 due to Covid, but a canine in the Raleigh Sheriff’s Department was named “Canine of the Year” in 2019, too.
Deputy J.A. Redden and his dog received the 2019 award, said Van Meter.
“We won the last two. That’s outstanding,” remarked Van Meter. “All my handlers for the Sheriff’s Department do an outstanding job.”
Don Kelly of the West Virginia Forestry Division helps train the eight dogs at the Raleigh Sheriff’s Department. The dogs compete in a competition with all canines throughout the state, said Van Meter.
The department has four bloodhounds, like Smokey, and four dogs that both track narcotics and apprehend suspects.
Bloodhounds are good for tracking missing people, including children and those who may have dementia.
They also help engage the public.
“Bloodhounds, they’re great dogs,” Van Meter explained. “They go to the schools.
“We’ve always went to the schools and let the kids meet them and show them what they can do.”
The other four dogs are trained to locate illegal narcotics and will also track and apprehend suspects who are running from police.
Van Meter explained that the dogs stay with their handlers and that the handlers, like Talley and Redden, train the department’s canines every day.
“We get those dogs from Pennsylvania,” he said. “Our guys go up and pick one up.”
When they return to the department, they train with the dogs for 14 to 16 weeks, initially.
The training continues daily.
“They’re constantly training,” he said.
The handlers develop a bond with their dogs, and they enter competitions through the West Virginia Canine Association.
One canine is currently being retired, but another is being trained and will join the department in the near future, according to Van Meter.