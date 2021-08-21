A Boomer man faces felony charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation regarding allegations of sexual abuse following a juvenile victim disclosure, according to a FCSD press release.
The investigation resulted in arrest warrants issued on the alleged suspect. Warrants were served on Michael S. Jackson, of Boomer, Thursday night in Smithers. He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.