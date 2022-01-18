Several potentially controversial bills filed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Several potentially controversial bills were filed this week by West Virginia legislators, including two that would set limits on when legal abortions can be performed.
Senate Bill 94 is called the Fetal Heartbeat Act and would prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks after gestation.
House Bill 4004 would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks gestation.
Both bills allow for exceptions regarding medical emergencies and severe fetal abnormality and both have penalties for anyone who performs what would be considered an illegal abortion.
The bills come in the wake of the U.S. Supreme now considering a Mississippi state law that passed prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks, which mirrors the West Virginia House version.
Speculation has been the High Court may either overturn Roe vs. Wade or allow states more leeway in setting limits. That decision is expected in June.
In Roe vs. Wade, abortions are legal up to viability (can live outside mother), which is about 24 weeks.
The federal law has been in effect since 1973 and has previously been upheld in various cases. But during arguments in the Mississippi case last month some members of the conservative leaning court indicated at least a change in giving states more leeway or possibly ending Roe vs. Wade all together and leaving it up to the states to decide.
Leaving it up to states is a position that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she would support in an interview last week.
But all of this is speculation until the Supreme Court makes a decision.
“The real question that will be answered is to have the states make that decision for each state,” she said. “It may become a total state issue. I would be supportive of that.”
Capito said Roe vs. Wade has been in place for 50 years and there has been time for science to evolve as well peoples’ opinions.
“There will be a big and broad discussion in every state on this once the Supreme Court makes the decision,” she said. “I believe in the court. I voted for several of them.”
Capito said it is premature to make decisions because no one yet knows what the Supreme Court will do, and a decision may come with nuances that have to be addressed.
Capito’s view was shared by the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who consistently wrote that the issue should have never been decided by the High Court in the first place since it is not related to any Constitutional right, either for or against, and should be left up to the states.
“We should get out of this area, where we have no right to be, and where we do neither ourselves nor the country any good by remaining,” he wrote.
Scalia also said the issue had impacted the selection process of Justices.
“Roe fanned into life an issue that has inflamed our national politics in general, and has obscured with its smoke the selection of Justices to this Court in particular, ever since. and by keeping us in the abortion umpiring business, it is the perpetuation of that disruption… “ he wrote in a 1992 case.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is also on board with allowing states to decide the issue, but he is more likely, he said, to look at something closer to the House version of 15 weeks.
“I agree it’s a state issue,” he said. “I am pro-life and it bothers me that people use abortion as birth control…”
Swope said the fetal heartbeat at six weeks could be too soon because it’s possible some women may not even know they are pregnant at that time.
“But how many weeks I haven’t really set in my own mind what is reasonable,” he said.
Swope also said he thinks there should be exceptions, especially in cases of major medical ramifications for mother or baby.
“I am not totally opposed to the concept of abortion in serious situations, but not just as routine birth control,” he said.
Other bills that have been introduced include:
• SB15 would legalize the personal use and possession of cannabis by adults; providing for a county option election to allow for the production and sales in that county; providing for regulation by the Bureau of Health; authorizing an excise and local sales tax on cannabis; prohibiting underage use; and preserving current laws relating to allowing employers and property owners to prohibit use or possession.
• SB236 would require all eligible voters to vote in all general elections and fulfill their civic duty. Any person who is an eligible voter but fails to vote in any general election and does not possess an approved exception or exemption from the secretary is subject to a civil penalty of not more than $50 or eight hours of community service and any violation thereof constitutes a civil offense.
• SB210 would limit the Governor’s powers during a state of emergency, including possibly requiring the Governor to convene a special session of the Legislature during periods of security and emergency management. It defines actions of state government or political subdivisions that are prohibited during states of emergency; authorizes legal actions or actions in equity by persons or businesses aggrieved by violations, together with the award of costs and fees to prevailing plaintiffs; and ends the mask mandate initiated by the Governor in 2020.
• SB 14 would provide for the ability for a member private, parochial, or church school or school operated by a religious order to enter into an agreement with a member public school to permit a student enrolled and attending the private school to participate in athletic event or other extracurricular activities as a participant of the member public school.
• SB 50 would allow counties to implement a consumer sales tax of up to 1 percent in certain circumstances, providing counties with authority to impose a county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances; clarifying that a county sales and use tax does not apply to incorporated areas of the county; requiring counties imposing a county sales tax to use the services of the Tax Commissioner to administer the tax; and setting forth administrative procedures for the collection and administration of the tax.
• SB243 would grant all public employees a 10 percent per year permanent pay raise. The bill requires that the pay increase be averaged over all public employees. The bill grants a 10 percent pay increase to members of the West Virginia State Police. The bill grants a 10 percent pay increase to public school teachers. Finally, the bill grants a 10 percent pay increase to school service personnel.
• SB18 would give all public school teachers in this state a $2,700 raise each year for the next three school years.
• SB134 would create the felony offenses of aggravated cruelty to animals and malicious killing, torture, or mutilation of an animal. It also modifies the grounds making up the existing offense of cruelty to animals. The bill creates a criminal penalties and defines a term. Violations would increase fines and anyone convicted could spend not less than one or more than five years in prison.
All of the bills have been introduced and sent to the appropriate committee where work can start on revisions.
A bill may be sent to more than one committee.