The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made multiple arrests in various locations Jan. 11 as a result of investigation over several months, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Arrested in Amigo:
Kristopher Thomas of Detroit, Mich., has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Howard Snider of Detroit, Mich., has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Arrested in Beckley:
Eugene Williams of Detroit, Mich., has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Arrested in Coal City:
Jannette Welch of Coal City has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Arrest in Daniels:
Shannon Meadows of Daniels has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Arrested in Putnam County for charges in Raleigh County:
Eddie Kellom of Detroit, Mich., has been charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
On Jan. 26 Isaiah Francis of Beckley turned himself in. He has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.