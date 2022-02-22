CHARLESTON — Several bills related to voting rights continue to advance in the West Virginia Legislature, including one to protect voters from harassment at polls.
The House of Delegates passed the bill unanimously, and it was on its third reading Friday in the Senate.
House Bill 4299 says that “no person may obstruct or interfere with a voter with the intention to delay, hinder, interrupt, harass, or intimidate a voter traveling to or from the polls.”
The bill also establishes penalties for anyone convicted of violating the law.
Penalties include a fine from $100 to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.
However, properly conducted exit polls, as provided by the secretary of state’s administrative rules and electioneering activities, are allowed.
Bills have been introduced in both the state Senate and the House of Delegates to restore voting rights to formerly convicted voters upon release from incarceration in all circumstances.
If enacted, anyone released from incarceration for a felony conviction “either through pardon, parole, probation, or completion of sentence without further action required of him or her, shall be invested with the right to vote.”
Currently, a convicted felon must wait until after he or she is “off papers” following any probation or parole.
The Senate bill is in that body’s Judicial Committee and the House bill is in the Select Committee on Jails and Prisons.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he is OK with the bill.
Two of Mercer County’s delegates expressed likely support.
Del. Doug Smith said if the bill makes it out of committee with no changes he would “most likely support it.”
But he does have questions about any monetary or personnel cost to the state or counties and what that may be.
Del. Joe Ellington said he will “probably” support it.
Del. Marty Gearheart said he is “unsure of my vote at this time.”
A bill in the House of Delegates would help assure that registered voters moving from the state during the 30 days immediately preceding any presidential election will not be deprived of their right to vote.
“Any citizen of the United States who is otherwise qualified to vote in any election for president and vice-president shall not be denied the right to vote for such offices due to the failure to comply with any durational residency requirement of the state or political subdivision,” the bill says.
The bill conforms West Virginia code to federal requirements for the provision of presidential office ballots to registered voters moving from the state.
The bill remains in the House Judiciary Committee.
A bill to allow poll workers to work full as well as half days has already been passed and signed by the governor.
Poll workers have in the past been required to work the entire 12-to-15-hour day.